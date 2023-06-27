Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks to Receive Honorary Oscars
SHE DID THE THING
At long last, Angela Bassett is set to receive an Oscar. The 64-year-old, who scored a best supporting actor nomination for her performance in last year’s Black Panther sequel, will be given an honorary award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Governors Awards. And Bassett will be in good company—legendary director Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton will similarly be recognized at the November ceremony. “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment,” Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. “Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her.” Former Sundance Institute chief Michelle Sattler, whom Yang called a “pillar of the independent film community,” will be also honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.