Angela Merkel to Seek Re-Election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will run for re-election next year, according to reports. She will be seeking her fourth four-year term as leader of Germany. Merkel, 62, has been at the country’s helm since 2005. It does not have term limits. Elections are expected to be held in the second half of 2017. In a news conference alongside President Obama last week, the president said of Merkel: “I could not ask for a steadier or more reliable partner on the world stage.”