Angelina Jolie Breaks Silence on ‘Dangerous’ U.S. Division

Angelina Jolie has sounded the alarm on free speech in America, saying the country is facing “very, very heavy times.”

The actress was asked what she’s afraid of as an artist and American while promoting her new film Couture at Spain’s San Sebastián Film Festival on Sunday.

Jolie paused and took a deep sigh before answering the question.

“I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country,” said Jolie, 50, according to Deadline. “I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life. My worldview is equal, united, international, so anything anywhere that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous.”

Angelina Jolie’s comment comes after ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show amid MAGA outrage over a joke the host made. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Jolie didn’t cite specifics, but her comment arrives just days after ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show amid threats from Trump-appointed FCC chair Brendan Carr over a joke the host made about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually, so I’ll be careful during a press conference, but to say that, of course, like all of you and everyone watching, these are very, very heavy times we are living in together,” she concluded.

Jolie's father, actor Jon Voight, is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, who awarded him the National Medal of Arts in 2019. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

Kirk’s murder has put the U.S. on edge, with President Donald Trump and his supporters pledging to crack down on a violent “radical left,” while critics warn that the Trump administration is clamping down on free speech.

The actress, a longtime advocate for refugees, previously spoke out against Trump during his first term, when she penned a New York Times op-ed condemning the president’s “Muslim ban.”

Jolie spent a decade as a Special Envoy for the United Nations' refugee agency. Colombian Foreign Ministry/REUTERS

“We have to make common cause with people of all faiths and backgrounds fighting the same threat and seeking the same security,” she wrote. “This is where I would hope any president of our great nation would lead on behalf of all Americans.”

Jolie’s father, actor Jon Voight, on the other hand, has been described as “Hollywood’s most outspoken Trump supporter.” Trump selected Voight as a “special ambassador” to Hollywood this year, alongside Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson.