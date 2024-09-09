Angelina Jolie Feels ‘Sick’ About ‘State of the World Today’
NAUSEOUS
While accepting the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media on Sunday night, Angelina Jolie lamented the “state of the world today,” admitting, “I feel sick” while adding she feels “a part of the failure of the system.” Jolie, who has spent years on various humanitarian projects between film projects, said in her speech published by Deadline, that she was drawn to direct films about war “to understand how people can be driven to commit such acts of violence and cruelty against their fellow human beings.” She added, “When I am asked how I feel about the state of the world today, I admit I feel sick. After pushing for basic human rights for all people, only to see the reality worsen for so many, I feel a part of the failure of the system.” Her latest directorial piece, Without Blood, also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday night shortly after she accepted the award. “She is technically brilliant,” Salma Hayek, who stars in Without Blood, said of Jolie. “And she is, in my experience, and this is very brave to say this, the best actor/director I have ever worked with and that’s a lot to say because I’ve worked with really incredible, incredible directors.”