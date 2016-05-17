Angelina Jolie Is So Over Donald Trump: ‘It’s Hard to Hear This’

The list of celebrities lining up to bash Donald Trump grows longer by the day.

George Clooney’s called him a “xenophobic fascist,” Tom Hanks said his presidency is less likely than the arrival of spacecrafts full of dinosaurs, and Miley Cyrus said she’ll “leave the country” if Donald Trump wins the top job. Jennifer Lawrence recently admitted on The Graham Norton Show that she was desperate to run into Trump at an event so she could make a video of her flipping the former Celebrity Apprentice host off and yelling, “Hey, Trump! Fuck you!”

Now Angelina Jolie has slammed the presumptive Republican nominee, saying his controversial comments about banning Muslims from entering America go against the inclusive ethos on which the country is built.

Jolie, who is Special Envoy to the High Commissioner at the UN Refugee Agency—working on diplomatic solutions to help those displaced by war, famine, and natural disasters—gave an impassioned plea for refugees at a BBC event in London yesterday.

The Oscar-winning actress turned humanitarian was talking to BBC reporter Mishal Husain about the migration crisis and its effect on the world, as part of BBC’s World On The Move Day.

She closed her eyes and shook her head in disapproval when someone asked her what she thought of Trump’s stance on Muslims, a CNN reporter who was at the event said.

“To me, America is built on people from around the world coming together for freedoms, especially freedom of religion. So it’s hard to hear this is coming from someone who is pressing to be an American president,” Jolie, 40, said.

Jolie spoke about the refugee crisis for 17 minutes on Monday, expressing her concern that the support system is breaking down.

“Over 60 million people are displaced today—more than any time in the last 70 years. That is one in every 122 people,” she said.

“This tells us something deeply worrying about the peace and security of our world. It says that for all other advances this type of human insecurity is growing faster than our ability to prevent or reverse it.”

It’s not just celebs who have taken exception to Trump’s call for a blanket “shutdown” on Muslims entering the country.

Trump’s comments, from which he has shown little sign of retreating, were described by newly elected London Mayor Sadiq Khan as “ignorant,” while U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron described them as “stupid, divisive, and wrong.”