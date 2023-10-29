Angelina Jolie Slams Israeli Onslaught on Gaza

CHEAT SHEET
Angelina Jolie, who served as a United National special envoy, is calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East—deploring Hamas’ attack on Israel but saying it does not justify Israel’s bombing of Gaza. “My focus is on the people displaced by violence in any context. Gaza has a population of over 2 million people (half of them children), who have lived under a severe blockade for nearly two decades, on top of decades of displacement and statelessness,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives—and the lives of all people globally—matter equally.”