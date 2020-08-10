Angelina Jolie Wants Private Judge Removed From Her Divorce Case With Brad Pitt
FAILED TO DISCLOSE
Angelina Jolie requested Monday that a private judge overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt be removed from their case after he failed to disclose his prior business relationships with one of Pitt’s attorneys. Jolie argued in a Los Angeles Superior Court filing that because Judge John W. Ouderkirk was late in disclosing that he had previously been hired for other cases that involved Pitt’s attorney, Anne C. Kiley, he should be disqualified from the case. The filing also states that Kiley “actively advocated for Judge Ouderkirk’s financial interests in moving—over the opposing party’s opposition—to have his appointment (and his ability to continue to receive fees) extended in a high profile case.” Jolie initially filed for divorce in 2016 after having been married to Pitt for 12 years.