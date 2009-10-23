Angels Survive Wild Game Against Yankees

CHEAT SHEET
It was a wild ride for the Anaheim Angels, but they managed to stave off elimination on Thursday in holding off a late Yankees rally. The Angels jumped off to a four run lead in the very first inning, making quick work of New York pitcher A.J. Burnett. But the Yankees bounced back in the seventh inning, scoring six runs to gain the lead after Angels' starting pitcher John Lackey was replaced by Darren Oliver. The Yankees' comeback was short-lived as the Angels scored three runs in the bottom of the inning and then staved off a ninth inning rally by the Yankees to hold on for the 7-6 win. The series will head back to New York for Game 6.