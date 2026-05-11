Angry Trump Lets His Real Thoughts Slip in SCOTUS Rampage

President Donald Trump has sent a message to his conservative Supreme Court justices in a seething Truth Social tirade.

Trump, 79, fired off a 545-word rant on Sunday where he named and shamed Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, whom he appointed in his first term as president.

The liberal justices invalidated Trump’s International Emergency Economic Powers Act in February, ruling that the Act does not give the president the power to unilaterally impose tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump spent Sunday on Truth Social. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Afterwards, Trump labeled Gorsuch and Barrett a “disgrace to our nation,” “fools and lapdogs,” and “an embarrassment to their families.”

Trump appears to still be spiraling over the decision, and while the president began his post with rave reviews of the pair, it quickly spiraled into negative territory.

“I ‘Love’ Justice Neil Gorsuch! He’s a really smart and good man,” Trump said of the 58-year-old. Trump then noted he “always liked and respected” 54-year-old Barrett.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch got praised by Trump. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was on Trump's mind. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly!,” he stated. A conciliatory Trump added the disclaimer, “I do not believe they mean to do so.”

Trump pondered, “What is the reason for this? They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them to ‘almost’ the highest position in the land, that is, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court.”

After bragging about his own popularity and noting he had a “slower” and “more laborious” way of doing tariffs, Trump suggested that, “maybe Neil, and Amy, just had a really bad day.”

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch (L) and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2019. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

In his post, Trump predicted that the Supreme Court will make a “negative ruling” on his executive order ending birthright citizenship in the United States.

The executive order, which he signed on the first day of his second term, states that children born to parents who were in the United States illegally or on temporary visas would not automatically become American citizens.

The move was blocked by lower courts, which cited the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause.

“Trump’s executive order flouts the Constitution’s dictates, longstanding Supreme Court precedent, a statute passed by Congress, and fundamental American values,” the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who were one of the groups behind the lawsuit against the policy, said.

A decision on the case is expected by the end of June or early July.

In his Truth Social post, Trump referenced attending the oral arguments on birthright citizenship in person at the Supreme Court last month.

This courtroom sketch depicts the Republican administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, Solicitor General D. John Sauer, standing center, making arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. President Donald Trump is seated right. Dana Verkouteren/AP

At the hearing, Trump abruptly exited after some of his own conservative justices did not appear convinced by his bid to upend birthright citizenship in America.

“I choose people to help our Country, not to hurt it,” Trump said in his Sunday Truth Social post, claiming that what he “witnessed recently by being the first President in History to attend a Supreme Court session” leaves him to think “they will be ruling against us on Birthright Citizenship.”

Trump said that would make America “the only Country in the World that practices this unsustainable, unsafe, and incredibly costly DISASTER. I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country.”

He signed off with a dark prediction, noting that, “A negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship, on top of the recent Supreme Court Tariff catastrophe, is not Economically sustainable for the United States of America!”