Trump Explodes at Female Host on His Favorite Network

Donald Trump has called out a Fox News host by name in a furious Truth Social post.

Trump, 79, spent his Mother’s Day rage-posting on his social media platform, including criticizing The Sunday Briefing co-host Jacqui Heinrich over an interview with the president’s nemesis, Ro Khanna, who appeared on Fox’s morning show.

Californian Democrat Khanna, 49, began his interview with Heinrich by aiming directly at the president’s weak spots on his favorite network.

Jacqui Heinrich interviews Ro Khanna on The Sunday Briefing, angering Donald Trump. screen grab

Khanna stated his party’s popularity was down to the fact “gas prices are up, food prices are up... people don’t like the fact that we’re in a war in Iran, that the Trump administration hasn’t released the Epstein files.”

The Democrat was the primary sponsor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which finally released millions of pages of the controversial documents, causing ongoing headaches for Trump.

Khanna appeared to really rile up Trump when he discussed protecting American steel manufacturing. Khanna introduced The Modern Steel Act in 2024 to strengthen the domestic steel industry and build new iron and steel sites.

The Democrat claimed he had seen Chinese steel at the Port of Cleveland, saying it left him “horrified.”

“The president needs to make it clear to China that they should not be opening up manufacturing in the United States, subsidizing it, and violating the law,” Khanna told Heinrich.

U.S. Representative Ro Khanna (D‑CA) has poked the bear with Trump. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

“When I was in Cleveland, at the Port of Cleveland, I was horrified to see Chinese steel there,” he said. “Why aren’t we getting that from Cleveland-Cliffs or an American steel company?”

Heinrich asked Khanna if he felt it was a “bi-partisan” issue. “We want to have steel be American steel, not be importing Chinese steel, and we don’t want China playing unfairly,” he responded.

That infuriated Trump in a post on Sunday about the Fox News show, seven hours after the segment originally aired.

“You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna, `a wolf in sheep’s clothing,’ LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an anchor, in this case, Jacqui Heinrich, the entire Common Sense dialogue that has been going on all day at Fox is completely obliterated!,” Trump wrote.

Donald Trump calls out Fox host Jacqui Heinrich on Truth Social. screen grab

Heinrich, 37, joined Fox News in 2018 and is a senior White House correspondent for the network, as well as co-hosting The Sunday Briefing and The Fox News Rundown podcast.

She is engaged to Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, 52, after he proposed in June last year. Before representing Pennsylvania in Congress, Fitzpatrick worked as both an FBI Special Agent and a federal prosecutor for 14 years.

Heinrich was seated next to Vice President JD Vance on stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and was evacuated after shots were fired outside the ballroom on April 25.

Fitzpatrick, who was seated separately on the floor, said he was worried about Heinrich as she was at “the head table,” and while he tried to get to her the Secret Service told him “she was okay.”

Brian Fitzpatrick and Jacqui Heinrich attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. Taylor Hill/WireImage

In his post, Trump called Khanna “SCUM” and claimed Fox’s attempt at “Fair and Balanced” news was destroyed by “professional Liars, Conmen, and Liberal, Crooked Politicians.”

Trump then made the wild claim that this was the reason that, “MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the Party, hate Fox, despite the wonderful contributions made by so many of their great anchors and commentators.”

The president complained it was “Hard to win Elections like this!”

Two hours earlier, Trump first posted about the Khanna interview. While he raged at Fox, he did not mention Heinrich in his first post.

Jacqui Heinrich, Senior White House Correspondent for FOX News, on the job. Alexander Drago/REUTERS

Khanna “should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an ‘anchor’ who is capable of disputing his lies, one after another, and closing down his FAKE (Bulls--t!) narrative,” Trump posted.

The president claimed it was he, not “the Dumacrats” who was responsible for the steel industry “pouring back into the U.S.” through “strong” tariffs.

The Daily Beast has contacted Fox News for comment.

Khanna posted on X after tracking Trump’s “second attack of the day” on him.

“This is why I go on Fox,” the Democrat explained. “This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities. This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults. This is how Democrats will win & unite the country.”

Ro Khanna posts about Donald Trump attacking him twice on Sunday. screen grab

Khanna had previously posted on X after Trump’s first Sunday attack on him, “The man building a ballroom with foreign steel probably shouldn’t call himself the champion of American steel.”

He added, “But as you learned from the Epstein files, I’m open to working across the aisle. So how about signing my steel bill to actually rebuild the American steel industry?”

Trump has form for attacking female journalists, including another Fox host.

Jessica Tarlov, the liberal panelist on Fox’s The Five, is a regular target for the president. “I am watching one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television, Jessica Tarlov,” he posted last month. “Her voice is so grating and terrible, I had to ‘turn her off!‘”