Trump Celebrates Mother’s Day by Rage-Posting About His Enemies

President Donald Trump appears to have spent Mother’s Day glued to his phone and TV, firing off social media attacks in rapid succession.

Over the course of more than a dozen Truth Social posts on Sunday afternoon, the 79-year-old commander-in-chief rolled out a new nickname for Democrats, raged at Fox News, whined about the Supreme Court, railed against the latest setback in peace talks with Iran, and turned his ire on Barack Obama.

“The Radical Left Dumacrats must fail — Our Country is at stake!” Trump declared, using a fresh insult for Democrats alongside his usual doomsday rhetoric.

The president, who was apparently watching Fox News, homed in on one Democrat in particular.

Trump lashed out at Rep. Ro Khanna and Fox News, after the California Democrat was interviewed on the network on Sunday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“The Sleazebag, Radical Left Congressman from the failed State of California, Ro Khanna, should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an ‘anchor’ who is capable of disputing his lies, one after another, and closing down his FAKE (bulls--t!) narrative,” he raged at both his favorite TV station and Khanna.

“He is similar, but worse than Hakeem Jeffries, only with a somewhat higher IQ,” Trump continued. “This morning he tried, on behalf of the Dumacrats, to take credit for the Steel Industry pouring back into the U.S., knowing full well that the Dumbs virtually destroyed it, and I SAVED IT, through strong Tariffs (PLUS!).”

Trump’s post came after Khanna appeared on The Sunday Briefing in an interview with co-anchor Jacqui Heinrich.

Khanna was pivotal in the effort to release the Jeffrey Epstein files. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Two hours after his first meltdown at Khanna and Fox News, the president unleashed another.

“You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna, ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing,’ LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an anchor, in this case, Jacqui Heinrich, the entire Common Sense dialogue that has been going on all day at Fox is completely obliterated!” he fumed.

“Why would Fox put SCUM like this on, or others, such as Low Rated Bill Maher, who gains ‘credibility’ by constant referral to him as though he were a Liberal source of ‘Wisdom,’ or very Low IQ Hakeem Jeffries, who considers the Supreme Court ‘illegitimate,’ and probably hates our Country.”

The president proceeded to suggest that Fox News should be working to help Republicans get elected.

The president claimed MAGA Republicans "hate Fox." Donald Trump/Truth Social

“No matter how ‘Fair and Balanced’ the day’s News at Fox may be, the end result is destroyed by professional Liars, Conmen, and Liberal, Crooked Politicians. This is why MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the Party, hate Fox, despite the wonderful contributions made by so many of their great anchors and commentators. Hard to win Elections like this!”

When reached for comment, Khanna told the Daily Beast, “I got under Trump’s skin today by going on Fox and demonstrating that I have a better economic vision for delivering for American manufacturers, farmers, and port workers. I spent last week leading a Heartland Tour through PA, OH, and MI. Instead of lashing out at me, he should focus on a summit with Xi this week that puts America’s workers, farmers, and families first. He should also sign my steel bill to create good-paying jobs at home.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In another post, Trump demanded “ALL FEDERAL AGENCIES MUST BUY AMERICAN — NO EXCUSES!” even though his White House ballroom is being built using tens of millions of dollars’ worth of donated steel produced in Europe, according to a New York Times report.

“The man building a ballroom with foreign steel probably shouldn’t call himself the champion of American steel,” Khanna posted.

Meanwhile, the president aired fresh frustration over the Supreme Court’s decision against his tariffs, proposing that a sentence be tacked onto the ruling.

“‘Any money paid to the United States of America does not have to be paid back’ — That sentence, if added by the Supreme Court to its highly disputed Tariff decision, would have saved America 159 Billion Dollars!” he wrote.

Trump is frustrated that Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, whom he appointed, voted against his tariffs. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The court’s 6-3 ruling in February marked a major blow to Trump, undercutting his signature economic policy and forcing his administration to refund approximately $160 billion collected from importers—usually American companies.

Trump later doubled down on his attack on the Supreme Court with a 545-word post, singling out justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, who joined the court’s liberal justices to strike down his tariffs, writing, “They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly!”

“I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country,” he added. The Supreme Court’s Public Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s rage-posting took him to the Iran peace talks, as he blasted Tehran’s response to the latest U.S. proposal to end the war he started more than 10 weeks ago.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” he wrote, without any further explanation.

Less than three hours earlier, Trump had threatened Iran and blamed Obama for the war in a 232-word screed.

“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit ‘pay dirt’ when Barack Hussein Obama became President,” Trump wrote. “He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life.”

Obama’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump kicked off Mother's Day with a lengthy screed targeting both Iran and former President Barack Obama. Donald Trump/Truth Social

He added, “For 47 years the Iranians have been ‘tapping’ us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer!”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a message on social media a few hours before Trump’s tirade, saying, “We will never bow our heads before the enemy, and if talk of dialogue or negotiation arises, it does not mean surrender or retreat.”