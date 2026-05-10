Trump Unleashes in Unhinged 232-Word Rant for Mother’s Day

President Donald Trump has a weird way of celebrating Mother’s Day.

In his first statement of the day on Truth Social, Trump, 79, fired off a 232-word screed on Sunday afternoon, threatening Iran and blaming former President Barack Obama for the war he started over two months ago.

“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit ‘pay dirt’ when Barack Hussein Obama became President,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life.”

Trump kicked off Mother's Day with a lengthy screed targeting both Iran and former President Barack Obama. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter. Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with it,“ the president continued. ”They had never seen money like this, and never will again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck.“

“They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President,” he added. “He was a disaster as our ‘Leader,’ but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden!”

Trump has repeatedly blamed Obama's nuclear deal with Iran for his war with the country today. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“For 47 years the Iranians have been ‘tapping’ us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer!”

Trump’s aggressive message came shortly after the Iranian government submitted its response to the U.S. peace proposal issued earlier this week, The Hill reported on Sunday, citing Iranian state media.

Trump's war has turned the global oil market on its head amid Iran's closure and the United States' subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Stringer/Reuters

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a message on social media a few hours before Trump’s tirade, saying “we will never bow our heads before the enemy.”

Pezeshkian's post was shared as the Iranian government submitted its response to the U.S. peace proposal. Masoud Pezeshkian/X

“If talk of dialogue or negotiation arises, it does not mean surrender or retreat,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X, translated from Persian. “Rather, the goal is to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation and to defend national interests with resolute strength.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has criticized Trump's rhetoric. Iran's Presidential website/WANA/via REUTERS

Trump also failed to keep politics out of Mother’s Day festivities on Friday, when he ranted about immigration during a luncheon in the Rose Garden.

“Among those with us this afternoon are a number of the Angel Moms who saw their precious children stolen from them by the open border policies of the radical left,” Trump declared. “Open borders, I call them stupid borders, not open. I call them stupid borders by stupid people that put them there.”