Katie Miller Is Flamed for Smug Mother’s Day Message

Katie Miller is getting torched for using a Mother’s Day message to preach about women’s “biological destiny.”

Miller, who is pregnant with her fourth child with White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, marked Mother’s Day with a glossy professional photo shoot showing off her baby bump.

The 34-year-old podcaster, who has previously declared that feminism was “founded to dismantle the family unit,” paired her maternity shoot with a message musing about “peak feminism.”

Katie Miller’s Mother’s Day lecture was widely panned. Katie Miller/X

“In honor of Mother’s Day, a reminder that peak feminism is having babies,” she wrote. “The most radical thing a woman can do is embrace her biological destiny.”

Miller’s bizarre post was met with immediate backlash and ridicule, with many calling it tone-deaf and insensitive.

“Yes, but do try to remember not all women can have children,” one person on X replied to Miller. “I love the message, but this kind of delivery can come across as cold to those women who are struggling with it.”

Another wrote, “Katie, while basking in your pleasure and joy of being a mother I want you to think about the countless women who have had miscarriages and are unable to have children. Please be respectful of them.”

Others called out her attempt to lecture about “peak feminism.”

“Telling women what they SHOULD be is not feminism, it’s sexist,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Peak feminism is having a choice not being forced.”

Miller’s post was met with immediate backlash and ridicule, with many calling it tone-deaf and insensitive. Arkypatriot/X

Miller, who earlier this year claimed that conservative women are “factually more attractive than liberal women” and thus more likely to have children, was also mocked for her marriage to Stephen Miller, the architect of some of President Donald Trump’s harshest immigration measures, including the “zero tolerance” policy that led to more than 5,000 children being separated from their families during the first Trump administration.

“And you still chose Stephen Miller as the dad,” one person wrote.

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stephen, 40, and Katie, 34, announced they were expecting their fourth baby on New Year’s Eve last year. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Miller frequently rails about declining fertility rates in the U.S., blaming women and feminism, which she claims “ruined an entire generation of women” by selling the “lie” that “kids interfere with career goals.”

Studies show that declining fertility rates in the U.S. are caused by factors such as the economy, job and housing insecurity, the cost of child care, environmental concerns, and increased awareness and use of contraception.

Speaking to Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White on her podcast last week, Miller oddly theorized that “societies” have created “weak men” by telling women they are equal to men and encouraging women to pursue careers.

“The only people who hate toxic masculinity are women who hate themselves,” she told White, who responded, “What’s that mean?”

“It means that men in our country need to grow a pair again,” she responded.