Katie Miller Busted Falling Into Topless Male Model ‘Thirst Trap’

MAGA podcaster Katie Miller has launched a bizarre attack on the free press after the Daily Beast published a story she didn’t like.

In the aftermath of the failed attack on the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, White House insiders and those adjacent to them have tried to walk a fine line between ferociously attacking the media and the Democrats for their supposed role in a near-tragedy while also posting glamour shots of themselves dressed up at the event.

First, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller joined White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in denouncing the thwarted attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday. Then they uploaded images showing off their outfits, pregnancy bumps, and makeup for the black-tie event on social media.

The Daily Beast’s Leigh Kimmins reported on the contrast in a Monday article headlined: “MAGA Stars Flood Their Feeds With Thirst Traps After WHCD Shooting.”

Miller responded by trying to drag Kimmins by unearthing a topless photo from the 31-year-old’s earlier days as a model working for fashion brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton. “This is the male author of this article,” Miller posted on X while sharing the modeling shot of Kimmins in his early 20s, before his move into journalism.

Katie Miller shared the image to her 225,000 X followers. X/Katie Miller

In response to Miller’s deep dive into Kimmins’ past career, a Daily Beast spokesman said: “She’s fallen into our thirst trap.”

Miller previously worked in government as a close aide to Elon Musk at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), she ultimately left the White House where her husband worked.

The 34-year-old—who is pregnant with her fourth child with Stephen Miller—has seemingly taken a page from the Trump playbook by not only attacking the free press but launching personal insults at individual reporters.

Karoline Leavit reshared one of Katie Miller's Instagram stories at the WHCD event. Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

The desperation of the thin-skinned Miller lashing out in this way was not lost on Kimmins.

“The world is on fire, and Katie Miller is sitting around Googling pictures of a reporter’s past career. I feel like we’re living in a simulation,” Kimmins said.

Kimmins on the catwalk for Italian fashion giant Gucci. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Miller was also very keen to show off her gown. Katie Miller/Instagram

“I knew Trump and his cronies couldn’t handle dissent, but bringing your assault on free speech down to such a petty level is wild.”

Katie Miller had to deny that her husband tried to use her as a human shield while being escorted out of the WHCD ballroom. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This is not the first time—and almost certainly not the last—that those connected to the White House have attacked the Daily Beast’s reporting with childish comebacks.

That includes the White House press team sending a meme of a man with a bicycle fixed to his head to Kimmins, with the caption “dOeS ThE MeME mAkE sEnSe????????” as an official response.

The White House team also repeatedly suggested the Daily Beast “must be f---ing blind or stupid” for reporting that the 79-year-old Trump appears to struggle to walk in a straight line on occasion.

The White House press team previously sent a meme of a man with a bicycle fixed to his head to Kimmins, with the caption “dOeS ThE MeME mAkE sEnSe????????” as an official response. The White House

The Trump administration’s all-out assault on the freedom of the press has also taken several more serious turns.

Last year, most establishment media outlets were effectively kicked out of the Pentagon press corps after refusing to comply with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s highly restrictive rules that hindered journalists’ access and coverage. The policy included demands that outlets only publish only information approved by the Pentagon.