White House Lashes Out at Congresswoman Over Her Looks

The official White House social media page attacked a congresswoman for her looks in typical Trumpian fashion.

The White House X account insulted Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro after President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Lee Zeldin, posted a video of their heated exchange during a congressional hearing on Monday.

The Democratic congresswoman and the EPA administrator got into a spat over climate change. OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

“Nothing infuriates an uninformed Congressional Dem more than when they realize they voluntarily triggered a debate with someone who actually knows what they are talking about, reads federal statute and adheres to Supreme Court precedent,” Zeldin, 46, wrote. “Today’s self-implosion by @rosadelauro was quite remarkable to witness. Without apology or regret, I will always adhere to the best available reading of federal statute pursuant to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Loper Bright.”

The White House responded to Zeldin’s post with a personal jab at the Connecticut congresswoman, saying: “Terrible take. Even worse hair.”

The official account insulted the Connecticut congresswoman's hair. White House/X

Reached for comment, the White House referred the Daily Beast to the social media post. DeLauro’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The White House’s disparaging comment comes just hours after its press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, begged for “hateful, violent” rhetoric against President Donald Trump, 79, to stop.

Leavitt addressed reporters on Monday after Saturday's attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Nobody in recent years has faced more bullets and violence than President Trump,” Leavitt, 28, told reporters during a press briefing on Monday following an attempted attack at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. “This political violence stems from a systemic demonization of him and his supporters by commentators—yes—by elected members of the Democrat Party, and even some in the media."

“This hateful and constant and violent rhetoric directed at President Trump, day after day after day, for 11 years, has helped to legitimize this violence and bring us to this dark moment,” she added.

Trump, who has expelled only female members of his Cabinet throughout his second administration, has quite an extensive history of insulting women for their looks.

He has frequently insulted comedian Rosie O’Donnell by calling her “fat,” a “pig,” and a “slob,” and in November, he told White House reporter Catherine Lucey to “Quiet, piggy,” aboard Air Force One.