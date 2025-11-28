Donald Trump has furiously called a female reporter a “stupid person” after being asked about the suspect in the D.C. shootings.

Trump, 79, took part in a media conference after his Thanksgiving call with service members on Thursday in which he confirmed the death of Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, Trump was infuriated when asked about the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan man living in Washington since 2021.

CNN reported that he had “applied for asylum in 2024, and it was granted by the Trump administration in April 2025.”

Speaking to Trump, the female reporter discussed revelations that the suspect had worked very closely with the CIA in Afghanistan for years and had been vetted.

“He want cuckoo, he went nuts, and that happens too,” Trump said, before claiming “there was no vetting or anything. They came in unvetted, and we have a lot of others in this country we’re gonna get them out, but they go cuckoo.”

The reporter pressed the 79-year-old, saying Trump’s Department of Justice had this year reported there had been “thorough vetting” by the DHS and FBI of Afghans who had entered the U.S, appearing to reference a June report from the Inspector General’s Office, titled, ‘Audit of the FBI’s Participation in the Handling of Afghan Evacuees During Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome.’

“So why do you blame the Biden Administration?,” she asked

“Because they let them in,” Trump snapped. “Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they came in on a plane, along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions, because you’re a stupid person.”

The White House’s official RapidResponse 47 X account posted the exchange.

The insult follows Trump telling a female reporter “Quiet piggy” earlier this month.

