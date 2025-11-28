The 20-year-old National Guard member shot near the White House on Wednesday has died, President Donald Trump announced during a live speech on Thursday evening.

Trump, who is spending Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, announced Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom’s death during a live-streamed call with service members.

Praising Beckstrom as “magnificent” and “outstanding,” the president, 79, said he had heard of her passing just moments before his address and stated plainly, “She’s dead. Not with us.”

Trump began his speech by speaking of the “anguish and the horror of our entire nation at the terrorist attack yesterday,” noting that the targeted National Guard members had been deployed as part of his task force to clamp down on crime in the capital. He claimed that “until yesterday, we literally had no incidents for many months.”

He then said, “I must unfortunately tell you that just seconds before I went on, right now, I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we’re talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June of 2023, outstanding in every way, she’s just passed away,” the president said.

“She’s no longer with us. She’s looking down on us right now. Her parents are with her. This just happened. She was savagely attacked. She’s dead. Not with us,” he continued. “Incredible person. Outstanding in every single way in every department. It’s horrible.”

Earlier in the day, Beckstrom’s father had told The New York Times that she had suffered a “mortal wound” and would not recover.

A gunman had opened fire on Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, both of whom are members of the West Virginia National Guard, on Wednesday afternoon.

Trump said Wolfe is “fighting for his life, he’s in very bad shape.”

A few moments ago, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom passed away from the injuries sustained during yesterday’s horrific shooting. This is not the result we hoped for, but it is the result we all feared.



He added that “the monster that did this” is in “serious condition.” The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, had been taken into custody at the scene of the shooting and taken to a hospital.