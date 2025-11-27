Pam Bondi Yells About ‘Idiots’ in Unhinged On-Air Meltdown

Attorney General Pam Bondi used a Thursday Fox News hit to vow death-penalty charges over the D.C. National Guard shooting, while taking a swipe at “progressive left idiots.”

On the Fox & Friends morning show, Bondi, 60, called the shooting suspect a “monster,” said terrorism counts were on the table, and repeatedly tied the case to immigration and democratic policies.

She also criticized Biden’s autopen, a MAGA obsession that has nothing to do with the attack. The right has consistently tried to turn presidential autopen use into a scandal, as Biden allies have swatted down the conspiracy theory as nonsense.

“We’re evaluating everything…regarding this monster,” Bondi said, adding, “We have looked at…failed policies of Biden from autopenning of violent felons being taken off death row, to letting people into our country without proper vetting after the Afghanistan debacle.”

CNN reported that the suspect, 29-year-old Afghan Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who is alleged to have shot two National Guardsmen close to the White House, had his asylum application approved earlier this year by the Trump administration. He fled to the U.S. during the Taliban takeover of his homeland in 2021.

On Wednesday, just after 2:30 p.m., two West Virginia National Guard members on a street patrol—Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Beckstrom, 20—were shot and hospitalized a few blocks from the White House, by the Farragut West Metro entrance.

Officials said the lone gunman rounded a corner, raised a firearm, and opened fire. Other Guard members subdued the suspect, who was also hospitalized. Lakanwal was later revealed to have worked with various U.S. government entities, including the CIA.

Saying the government would “do everything in our power to seek the death penalty,” Bondi said: “Worst-case scenario minimum life in prison with terrorism charges,” adding that the Justice Department’s National Security Division was “directly involved” and ATF was analyzing the gun.

Bondi said both Guardsmen had come through surgery and that charging decisions would hinge on their prognosis.

Using the opportunity to hit out at unnamed “progressive left idiots” in the Democrat Party and media, Bondi called them “disgusting and despicable” for criticizing Guard deployments.

She reiterated Donald Trump’s vow to send “500 more National Guard troops,” and described round-the-clock calls with him and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, while praising federal agents as “heroes.”