MAGA Stars Flood Their Feeds With Thirst Traps After WHCD Shooting

MAGA big hitters like Karoline Leavitt and Katie Miller paired their outrage at the White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting with a sprinkling of glam.

President Donald Trump, his Cabinet members, and journalists from across the U.S. donned their party attire and headed for the glitzy bash in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, only for it to be derailed by a gunman. The excitement quickly turned to horror as the audience had to hide under tables and the nation’s leaders were whisked away by security.

Condemnation was swift. Trump, still wearing his tuxedo, addressed the nation just hours after stumbling off stage at the capital’s flagship Hilton. “I hated a guy like this—a sick, bad person—I hated somebody like that changing the course of our country,” he said.

Leavitt, standing alongside the Trumps, moments before madness ensued. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Leavitt, standing by his side, was equally angered. “What was supposed to be a fun night with President Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech was hijacked by a depraved anti-Trump lunatic who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible,” she blasted on social media.

She evoked the president, adding, “This political violence needs to end.”

“Pray for our country,” she concluded.

Leavitt shared this message before showing off her makeup and outfit. Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

Leavitt shared a red carpet photograph of herself and her assistant, Kieghan Nangle. Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

However, the 28-year-old didn’t want to starve people of the chance to see her makeup or her outfit. Just hours after her fiery statement, she shared a close-up photograph showing off her glam treatment. The grinning communications expert thanked her makeup artist, but made sure to caveat the story post to reflect the somber context.

“Thank you @adriennegraymua for the beautiful glam! (for what should have been a beautiful night.)” she wrote, adding a house remix of a pop tune to the post.

Leavitt followed up with another post, this time from the red carpet. The White House press secretary clutched her pregnant belly in the shot, posing alongside Kieghan Nangle, her executive assistant.

Leavitt, who wore a black sequined gown, affixed a praying hands emoji and an American flag to this post.

She also reshared an image posted by Katie Miller. Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

She wasn’t done. Leavitt finished off her Sunday posting spree by sharing a photograph alongside Katie Miller, the wife of senior White House aide Stephen Miller. Miller, who is also expecting a child, had originally shared the picture with the caption “last bump pic.”

She was back at it on Monday morning, adding another shout-out to her makeup artist.

Miller, too, posted about the incident at the Hilton. “An unforgettable night at the White House Correspondents Dinner with @stephenm,” she wrote, striking a more laid-back tone than Leavitt, and tagging her husband.

“Our fourth kid certainly had an eventful evening. We are grateful to law enforcement and our incredible USSS.”

Miller, in her stories, also posted a red-carpet photograph showing off her long, shimmering pink gown. She continued by sharing a behind-the-scenes photograph from the Oval Office. “Probably showing Stephen an X post how he protected me,” she said.

Miller was also very keen to show off her gown. Katie Miller/Instagram

Her post referred to images from the dinner showing her husband ushering her away from the madness. The image she shared shows her and two ladies reclining on a sofa as she presents her phone to her husband.

Nagle’s posting followed a similar pattern to her boss’s. She, too, thanked the makeup artist before caveating: “The most beautiful glam for what was going to be the most fun night,” she wrote alongside her makeup-heavy photo. She added another glitzy picture and a photograph she managed to “snag” right “before the chaos.”

Erin Elmore, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, bypassed the outrage and went straight for glitzy pictures. “USA 🇺🇸USA 🇺🇸USA 🇺🇸. See you in 30 days!” she posted on Instagram.

Kieghan Nagle barely touched on the incident. Kieghan Nagle/Instagram

Over on X, she struck a more serious tone. Sharing a video of her husband being evacuated, she wrote, “So proud of and thankful for law enforcement, United States Secret Service and my husband who all showed strength, bravery and unity during a horrifically scary time. We will not be silenced or deterred by violence. USA.”

Trump, meanwhile, was also in a thirsty mood after the supposedly terrifying event. He couldn’t help but compliment the looks of the officers who rushed to his aid.