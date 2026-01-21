Katie Miller Pushes Bonkers Evidence MAGA Women Are ‘Hotter’

Katie Miller has leaned on unverified claims to argue that she and other conservative women are more attractive than their liberal counterparts.

“Conservative women are just factually more attractive than liberal women,” the conservative lifestyle podcaster—and wife of Stephen Miller, the architect of some of the Trump administration’s harshest immigration policies—posted on Wednesday.

“It’s why more conservatives than liberals are having babies,” the 34-year-old added as supposed proof.

The mom of three was reacting to a Fox News clip of conservative musician Kid Rock being asked whether he sees “anybody with blue hair” or “female armpit hair”—a stereotype often used to caricature young liberal women—at his concerts.

“You know we have this low birth rate in America,” Kid Rock said in response to host Jesse Watters’ question. “And it just hit me right now because who’s going to sleep with these ugly a--, broke, crazy, deranged, TDS, liberal women?” he added in the video clip.

Miller, known for openly expressing her conservative views on her X account, and whose ultraconservative husband warned her that her posts can be “too radical,” quickly fired back with her own “facts” on America’s declining birth rates, a topic she frequently discusses.

Wednesday’s post wasn’t the first time Miller has claimed that conservative women are “hotter,” as she previously used a photo of Cea Weaver, a member of the Democratic Socialists appointed by New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani to serve a municipal role, to back up her “fact.”

Katie Miller and her son at a Donald Trump campaign rally last year. She married the top Trump adviser Stephen Miller in 2020 with the president in attendance. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The South Florida native, who recently announced she is pregnant with her fourth child, has a history of controversial remarks about women who do not choose to follow “traditional gender roles.”

The former employee of Elon Musk’s failed Department of Government Efficiency (DODGE) has described women who pursue professional careers as being on “a path to misery,” called female political opponents “childless cat ladies,” and launched The Katie Miller Podcast for women like herself, stating that there wasn’t “a place for conservative women.”

Though studies show that declining fertility rates in the U.S. are caused by factors such as the economy, job and housing insecurity, the cost of child care, environmental concerns, and increased awareness and use of contraception, Miller’s posts blame liberal women and feminism, which she claims “ruined an entire generation of women” by selling the “lie” that “kids interfere with career goals.”

Going into Trump's NYE party, Katie Miller appeared to suggest she was pregnant by holding her tummy. X

For Miller, whom her high school classmates described as “a teenage girl from an upper-income family in a wealthy neighborhood,” being a career-minded woman means that “you can do it all if you choose to do it,” she told The Washington Post in August.

“When society told women that our value was derived from our ability to make an income instead of derived from the joy of motherhood we all failed,” Miller posted on X in October, adding, “Make babies. Raise those babies. It’s our highest and best value.”

On Monday, Miller offered another explanation for why she believes birth rates are falling: “As birth rates fell from 2007–2013, small pet ownership nearly doubled, with demographics overlapping—single or childless millennials and Gen Z are prioritizing pets over babies," she posted, citing a table showing a rise in pet adoptions alongside a drop in fertility rates.

While more American households now have pets than children, studies haven’t shown that one causes the other. The “conservative fertility advantage,” a trend that began in the 1990s, where Republicans tend to have higher birth rates than Democrats, is driven by a range of factors—none of which are linked to pets or appearances.