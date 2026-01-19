Katie Miller Accidentally Attacks Trump in Embarrassing Rant

Stephen Miller’s podcaster wife didn’t do her research.

Katie Miller, who hosts the conservative lifestyle-focused The Katie Miller Podcast, fired a dig at California Governor Gavin Newsom in a post to X on Monday, but didn’t realize her insult actually implicated President Donald Trump as well.

“Of course Gavin Newsom is going to Davos,“ she wrote, referring to the Davos Economic Forum that began on Monday. ”Nothing quite says America First like commiserating to the crowd of the World’s Elites. You either stand up for America or you should sit down."

Miller attacked Newsom for attending the Davos economic forum, where Trump will also be in attendance. Katie Miller/X

Miller was seemingly unaware that in her effort to poke at California Gov. Newsom, she also called out her husband’s boss.

As a flock of internet users pointed out in the replies, the president is also set to appear in Davos this week, where he intends to meet with global business leaders on Wednesday to discuss unspecified U.S. policy.

One X user wrote, “You gotta double check this stuff before you pop off,” including a link to a Reuters story about Trump’s upcoming Davos meeting. Multiple others replied to Miller with screenshots of the story.

Trump is reportedly using the annual economic summit as a springboard for his newly revealed—and already controversial—“Board of Peace,” of which he will serve as its inaugural chairman.

This is the less than imposing venue in Davos, Switzerland, for the entirely made-up signing ceremony for Trump's equally made up Board of Peace. Anadolu/Harun Ozalp/Anadolu/Getty Images

The international body, of which Trump would retain full authority over who is admitted, would serve to “promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict,” as its draft charter states.

Sources told Bloomberg on Monday that the president has been pushing for a last-minute signing ceremony at the Davos event, asking countries to pledge support and pay the $1 billion buy-in. Among the leaders invited to sign the measure are Russian president Vladimir Putin and Belarus’s autocratic leader, Aleksandr Lukashenko.

French President Emmanuel Macron has refused Trump’s invitation, his office said on Monday, citing concerns that the new organization is meant to weaken NATO.

Miller, whose husband Stephen is the primary architect behind the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation and immigration enforcement policies, began her public feud with Newsom last month when she called the governor’s home state a “hellhole.”

Katie Miller has said she is more "radical" than her husband. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“California is a hellhole thanks to Gavin Newsom,” Miller, 34, wrote on X.

Newsom, ever the internet troll, responded with a series of photos of California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Redwood Forest, and its picturesque coastline and farmlands.

Miller took aim at the state of the Golden State on X. X

Miller doubled down, replying with photos of a wildfire and tents on a street corner with a one-word message: “Hellhole.”