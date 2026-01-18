Trump Squeezes Key Allies In Brazen $1 Billion ‘Peace’ Grift

Want a permanent seat on President Donald Trump’s new international board of peace? According to a draft charter obtained by Bloomberg, permanent membership comes with a $1 billion buy-in and grants Trump the authority to decide who is admitted.

The proposed “Board of Peace” would be an international body chaired by Trump himself, who would serve as its inaugural leader and retain sweeping authority over its operations.

Under the draft charter, Trump would reportedly control invitations, approve the agenda, sign off on the organization’s official seal, and designate his own successor.

Technically, decisions would be made by majority vote, with each member state receiving one vote. But all outcomes would remain subject to the chairman’s approval. He’d also get to boot any member he wants, unless blocked by a two-thirds majority.

Nations that don’t cough up the billion-dollar entry fee would be limited to three-year terms, renewable only at the chairman’s discretion. Those who do pay would be exempt from term limits entirely.

Essentially, it’s a VIP room for the global order.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House

The draft charter describes the Board of Peace as an international organization intended to “promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

The body would become official once just three countries agree to its terms.

Several governments have already raised alarms about the proposal, particularly provisions suggesting Trump himself would control the board’s funds, Bloomberg reported, citing diplomats familiar with the discussions.

Multiple countries are now working to coordinate opposition to the draft charter, the report said.

This is misleading. There is no minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace.



This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity. https://t.co/c4bVUBfnW8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 18, 2026

The White House’s Rapid Response account on X called the Bloomberg report “misleading,” insisting the proposal “offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity.”

The draft charter, however, explicitly ties permanent membership to financial contributions.

Critics and diplomats also view the proposal as an attempt to sidestep or rival the United Nations, which Trump has long criticized as bloated and ineffective.

President Donald Trump looks on as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to journalists during a joint press conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on Dec. 29, 2025. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

While Trump has floated a Gaza-focused peace panel under the board’s umbrella, the draft charter does not limit the body’s remit to the Middle East or any single conflict.

In fact, one diplomat familiar with the invitation letters told Ynetnews, the English-language arm of Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, that the whole enterprise amounts to a “‘Trump United Nations’ that ignores the fundamentals of the UN charter.”

Bloomberg reported that Trump has invited several U.S. allies to participate on the board, including Argentina’s Javier Milei and Canada’s Mark Carney.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 29, 2025. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Gaza proposal drew swift criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the details had not been coordinated with Israel, according to Haaretz.

Several European governments have also been approached, though enthusiasm has been muted according to reports.

The concentration of authority in the chairman’s role, combined with the financial demands, has made the proposal a tough sell, even among close U.S. allies.

On Friday, the White House announced the board’s initial executive panel would include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

President Donald Trump speaks during the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago club on Sunday. Stephen Miller, General Dan Caine, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner also attended the talks. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Milei has already accepted his invitation, calling it “an honor,” and posted a copy of the letter on X.

There has been no indication yet whether he, or any other invited leader, plans to write the billion-dollar check required for permanent membership.