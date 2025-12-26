Trump Plots Desperate Mar-a-Lago Summits to Save Flailing Peace Deals

Donald Trump is turning Mar-a-Lago into a holiday summit venue as he hosts two wartime leaders for back-to-back talks over his fragile peace agenda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 47, is expected to meet Trump, 79, at the Palm Beach club on Sunday to discuss the White House peace blueprint for ending the war with Russia, Ukrainian officials told Axios. Zelensky had been informed that Trump would only meet him once a deal was close, and Kyiv allies now see the invitation as a sign that negotiations have entered a critical phase.

The following day, on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 76, is due to follow Zelensky to Trump’s Florida home for talks on the U.S. president’s sprawling Gaza proposal, which includes a 20-point peace plan, a new Palestinian technocratic government, and an International Stabilization Force on the ground.

According to Axios, Trump’s team hopes to lock in Netanyahu’s support before potentially unveiling the “Board of Peace” and its high representative at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.