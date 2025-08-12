Stephen Miller’s Wife Reveals Her Deranged Secret to Having It All

The wife of Donald Trump’s far-right Chief of Staff has revealed a neat trick for any Republican women struggling to balance “traditional gender roles” with a high-powered job: give up on getting any sleep.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Katie Miller, who’s married to ultraconservative anti-immigration crusader Stephen Miller, says between gruelling hours tending to her professional commitments, exercising six days a week, maintaining a vast home garden and cooking dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, she’ll very often stay up until 1 a.m. catching up on work before getting up again with her three children at six o’clock every morning.

“That’s what it means to be a career-minded woman,” she said. “It means you can do it all if you choose to do it.”

Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, has left her job as Elon Musk's comms aide to launch a podcast targeted at conservative women. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A veteran press officer of the first Donald Trump administration, Miller’s sit-down with the newspaper comes after she left her role as Elon Musk’s personal comms assistant, a job she’d taken on after working as an adviser on the tech tycoon’s slash and burn DOGE initiative at the White House, to launch her own podcast, The Katie Miller Show.

The former Trump and Musk aide says that while episodes will invariably touch on certain political topics, she wants to focus more on questions of health, fitness, parenting and lifestyle, hoping the show becomes a “conservative answer to Call Her Daddy”—hosted by Alexandra Cooper, and the world’s most listened-to podcast directed toward a female audience.

Miller's first guest was vice president JD Vance, with whom she discussed music, HBO and hotdogs. screengrab

The Katie Miller Show debuted Monday, with Vice President JD Vance as its first guest. Vance is, by all accounts, a man.

He has also argued women who pursue professional careers are on “a path to misery,” described female political opponents as “childless cat ladies” without a “direct stake” in the country’s future, taken issue with the “normalization of divorce” for encouraging women to leave “violent” and “abusive” marriages, and supported abortion bans without exception for cases of rape or incest.

With such hot topics largely outside the envisioned scope of Miller’s show, the pair instead chatted away about the vice president’s love of Mazzy Star and hit HBO show The Gilded Age. She also asked whether he thinks hot dogs qualify as sandwiches.