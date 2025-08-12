The Question JD Vance Won’t Answer on Katie Miller’s Podcast
DINNER PARTY DILEMMA
Vice President JD Vance carefully dodged one question on the debut episode of The Katie Miller Podcast. After spending almost 45 minutes, chatting with host Katie Miller about everything from his parenting style (strict) to his favorite ’90s rock song (“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star) Vance was asked to name three people, living or dead, he would invite to dinner. “Let’s say Isaac Newton, Donald Trump, and Abraham Lincoln,” Vance replied. But when Miller asked who would monopolize the conversation, the vice president pleaded the Fifth, saying, “I’m not going to answer that.” Vance, 41, also explained how he deals with any of his three kids misbehaving in public. “If they have a tantrum in a public place, I immediately grab them, take them to the bathroom and say, ‘You got to cut this s--- out!’” Vance said. “Because if the kids have a total meltdown with all the cameras on, then it becomes a viral moment through no fault of their own. I mean, a 3-year-old is going to have a temper tantrum from time to time.” Miller, whose husband Stephen is the White House official driving Donald Trump’s migrant deportations, was until recently a top aide to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but quit that job to launch a podcast aimed at conservative moms.