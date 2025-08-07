Stephen Miller’s Wife Ditches Musk to Launch MAGA’s Answer to ‘Call Her Daddy’

Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, has confirmed she’s left Elon Musk to launch her own podcast.

The former top aide in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—who dramatically followed Musk out the door to work with him when he left his government role in May—is now rebranding as a podcaster, hoping to offer a female alternative to the MAGA male-dominated podcast world.

Speaking to Axios, Miller said that while her show will discuss some politics, her true aim is to become a “conservative answer to ‘Call Her Daddy,’” the most listened-to female-oriented podcast in the world, hosted by Alexandra Cooper, which Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on ahead of the 2024 election.

Katie Miller was said to have been with Elon Musk almost constantly while he was at the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“For years, I’ve seen that there isn’t a place for conservative women to gather online,” Miller said in a video launching her podcast.

“There isn’t a place for a mom like me, mom of three young kids, four, three, and almost two, and a wife and trying to do a career, eat healthy, work out… so I wanted to create that space where we have real, honest conversations with people across the political spectrum.”

At the time of writing, the video announcing the launch of Miller’s podcast has gained 30 views on YouTube.

Miller attracted headlines and speculation after she left her husband in the White House to join Musk full-time at his companies. Her departure is thought to have caused friction among White House officials and raised questions about her loyalties, especially as it was revealed she was on Musk’s payroll the entire time she was working as a special government employee.

The relationship took an interesting turn in July after Musk unfollowed Miller on X, the social media platform the world’s richest man owns, as Musk began distancing himself from the MAGA world following his fallout with President Donald Trump, including Miller.

Katie Miller's new podcast will be available on platforms YouTube, X, Rumble, Spotify and Apple Music. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In her launch video, Miller said she decided do her own podcast after “concluding my time working full time for Elon Musk.”

Among the guests set to appear on her show are Vice President JD Vance and heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. Speaking to Axios, Miller added there’s one special guest she’s particularly pining to appear.