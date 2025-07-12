Stephen Miller’s Wife Puts on Show of Unity After Musk Drama

Stephen Miller and his wife are putting forward a united front amid the couple’s Elon Musk drama.

A photo posted to Katie Miller’s X—the social media site Musk owns—features the Millers and their three children enjoying a day at the beach. It shows Miller frolicking in the water and sun while her husband, who is tagged in the photo, can be made out in the distant background.

“Three kids later and I’m in the best shape of my life. If you needed a reason to have kids here it is: they make you better, stronger and life richer,” she wrote. “Being a mom is the best job in the world. Cheers to a weekend in the summer sun.”

The beach day pic follows drama that erupted when Miller left the White House to work for Musk after the former chief of the Department of Government Efficiency left his post in late May.

After Katie departed with Musk, the official account of the Democratic Party trolled White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on X with an image of an empty chair facing what appeared to be an empty bed, tagging @StephenM.

The situation drew even more attention after Musk’s mud-slinging break-up with President Donald Trump in June. Stephen Miller was among the president’s allies who rebuked Musk.

Elon Musk took Katie Miller away from the White House—and her husband’s side—to work for him. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

However, there is reason to think that the relationship between Musk and Katie Miller might not be as strong as it once was. On Friday, Musk unfollowed her on X, raising questions about whether she is still working for him.

Earlier this month, the couple posted a Fourth of July photo of themselves together, pushing back on rumors that Musk had caused a rift between the two.

Stephen Miller, the outspoken architect of Trump’s mass deportation plan, first met his future wife while working in the White House in 2018. She was working in the Department of Homeland Security and eventually became a staffer for Vice President Mike Pence. They married in 2019.

Musk became close with the Millers during his stint in the White House, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that he was with Katie “almost all the time.” He even spent time with the couple outside of work.