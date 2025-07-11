Elon Musk has unfollowed Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie, on X just weeks after dramatically stealing her away from the White House where she worked with her husband.

Musk’s poaching of Katie Miller, who left her position as a spokeswoman for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in late May to work for the Tesla CEO full-time, fueled speculation about where her true loyalties lie.

Well, pull up a chair, there’s a new twist.

Without any public comment on the fate of the highly publicized appointment, Musk’s decision to unfollow Miller now raises the question of whether she is still working for him.

Elon Musk had his eye on Katie Miller from her time at the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Katie tried to put rumors about a potential rift with her husband to bed on July 4, posting a picture of herself with her husband on X in an apparent show of strength.

Happy Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/BIKtn3W1Qo — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) July 4, 2025

Musk unfollowed Katie on X a week later, having previously cut ties with Stephen Miller on the platform after he threatened to primary any Republican who voted for the “Big Beautiful Bill” and accused President Donald Trump of appearing in the files of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Miller was among those to call out Musk during the explosive break up between Trump and the billionaire.

In May, the official X account of the Democratic Party trolled Miller with an image of an empty chair in a corner facing what appeared to be an empty bed, tagging @StephenM.

Whether the unfollowing of Katie is a personal or professional snub remains to be seen, but her removal comes following a wider purge of MAGA loyalists by Musk, who also unfollowed Utah Senator Mike Lee and White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt yesterday. The Daily Beast has reached out to Musk for comment.

Katie Miller sparked salacious rumors after she left the White House to work for Elon Musk. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Musk also unfollowed House Speaker Mike Johnson, the White House’s Rapid Response account, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, and Energy Secretary Chris White, as his ongoing feud with the president continues to escalate.

Caught in the middle of the Trump/Musk/Miller breakup are the employees of DOGE, who are reportedly being forced to state their loyalty to the president as the administration seeks to purge itself of the remaining Musk loyalists while Trump plots revenge on his erstwhile ally.

With neither Musk nor Miller at the helm, DOGE has reportedly fallen into disarray, according to Politico’s West Wing Playbook. At least eight members of the original DOGE team have left the government along with Musk, with dozens more eyeing an exit.