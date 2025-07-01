Stephen Miller Rants at Fox News Viewers in Megabill Meltdown

Stephen Miller went on a minutes-long rant on Fox News Monday night in a furious attempt at defending Donald Trump’s mega-spending bill.

The White House deputy chief of staff passionately discussed the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” for almost three-minutes without being interrupted by host Sean Hannity. The interview came as Senate Republicans spent the evening debating the bill ahead of an arbitrary July 4 deadline set by the president.

The legislation has faced widespread criticism, notably from GOP Senator Thom Tillis and former Trump ally Elon Musk. Tillis, one of only two Republicans to vote against advancing the bill in the Senate, slammed its steep cuts to Medicaid, which millions rely on for health coverage. Musk has decried the trillions of dollars it would add to the national debt.

Democrats, meanwhile, argue the bill gives massive tax breaks to the wealthy while harming the country’s most vulnerable and saddling future generations with crushing debt.

Appearing on Hannity, Miller ramped up pressure on Republicans, breathlessly defending the bill’s contents.

Stephen Miller is one of Trump's top advisors. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I’ve spent my entire life in the conservative movement, since I was a kid in high school, working, dreaming of the day we could have a piece of legislation like what exists right now,” Miller said.

Miller then began pointing out some of the “great achievements in the history of the conservative moment” that he claims are included in the bill; naming Trump’s Golden Dome as one example.

“I take this seriously,” he said with a raised voice while discussing the issue immigration, before moving onto discuss Trump’s vocal opponents.

“I am sick and tired of the lies about this bill that have been perpetrated by opportunists who are trying to make a name for themselves,” he added.

“This is the most conservative bill in my lifetime,” he added. “Tax cuts. Defense. Border security. Homeland security. Welfare reform, and the largest spending cut in one bill that has ever been enacted.”

“Let’s work together. Let’s pass this bill. Let’s get it to President Trump’s desk by July 4,” he added.

Republicans have spent generations promising Americans full, complete and total border security.



And now it’s here, in this bill.



This chance won’t come again.



Now is the moment to fulfill the promise on which the fate of civilization itself depends.



Honor the vow we made. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 1, 2025

He brought the same melodrama to an X post afterwards, touting the bill’s funding for border security and writing: “Now is the moment to fulfill the promise on which the fate of civilization itself depends.”

Trump has reportedly been working the phones as senators move toward a vote on the bill, which is central to his agenda. He has threatened to primary GOP lawmakers who oppose it, including Tillis, who reacted by announcing he will not seek reelection.

At least two Republican senators—Tillis and Rand Paul of Kentucky—have said they won’t vote for it. Trump can only afford to lose one more vote, and a handful of GOP senators remain undecided.

The White House has insisted the bill does not cut Medicaid, but lawmakers are not convinced. Tillis, in a fiery Senate floor speech on Sunday, said Trump is being advised by “amateurs.”