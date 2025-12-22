Katie Miller Gives ‘60 Minutes’ a Bonkers Lecture After Pro-Trump Censorship

Katie Miller is berating a reporter for one of the nation’s top investigative shows amid allegations of pro-Trump censorship at CBS.

Veteran journalist Sharyn Alfonsi said MAGA-curious new CBS editor-in-chief axed Alfonsi’s segment on the CECOT megaprison in El Salvador just hours before it was due to air Sunday on 60 Minutes.

In a memo to other members of the team behind the network’s flagship investigative program, Alfonsi accused Weiss, 41, of pulling the story—otherwise billed as an inside look at “brutal and torturous conditions” at the facility, to which the Trump administration has deported hundreds of migrants this year—on political grounds. Other members of the team are reportedly now threatening to quit.

CBS is undergoing a makeover after The Free Press Substack founder Bari Weiss was appointed as editor-in-chief by Trump-friendly CBS CEO David Ellison. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press

“When you want to become the story, you’ve lost any shred of journalistic integrity,” Miller, 34, a former Trump official who is married to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and now hosts a weekly podcast about her conservative lifestyle, wrote on X late Sunday.

“The Legacy Media loves talking about themselves and is openly hostile to anyone who dare question their utter righteousness,” she went on. “60 Minutes is a clear partisan program masquerading as impartial journalism.”

Weiss chose to pull the segment after insisting it “needed additional reporting.” She proposed a sit-down with Stephen Miller, who’s credited as architect of the nationwide immigration crackdown that sent migrants to the megaprison in the first place.

Sharyn Alfonsi said her “60 Minutes” segment on the El Salvadoran megaprison was ready to go before Weiss pulled it at the last minute. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The decision to appoint Weiss as editor-in-chief followed the Trump-approved purchase of CBS parent company Paramount by media conglomerate Skydance, which critics say has now effectively brought the network under the control of pro-Trump billionaire father and son duo Larry and David Ellison.

MAGA heralded the deal as a significant victory for President Donald Trump, who earlier this year sued CBS over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that he claimed had been deceptively edited to give the then-Democratic candidate an edge in the 2024 presidential election.

CBS settled with Trump for $16 million in July ahead Paramount’s sale to Skydance.

Bari Weiss suggested that “60 Minutes” include an interview with Stephen Miller, architect of the Trump immigration policy that sent immigrants to CECOT, in the shelved segment. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

“How many lawyers cleared Kamala’s very edited interview?” Miller posted Sunday, responding to a quoted segment of Alfonsi’s letter in which the CBS journalist wrote that the CECOT segment had been rigorously fact-checked and approved by the network’s lawyers.

Weiss has denied politics played any role in the decision to pull Sunday’s segment. “Holding stories that aren’t ready for whatever reason—that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices—happens every day in every newsroom,” she told The New York Times.