‘60 Minutes’ Reporter’s Email Denouncing Pro-Trump Censorship Leaks

A politically influenced call by the MAGA-curious head of CBS News may have been behind the abrupt axing of an anti-Trump 60 Minutes segment on Sunday, according to an email sent by one of its correspondents.

CBS had promoted a report on 60 Minutes that covered the infamous El Salvador megaprison CECOT, which houses immigrants booted out of the U.S. by Donald Trump.

The network said the segment on the Terrorism Confinement Center—dubbed CECOT or Terrorism Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo in Spanish—will now be aired at a later date instead, claiming it needed additional reporting.

Right-leaning pundit Bari Weiss was appointed to lead CBS News after the network came under the control of David Ellison, the son of Trump-friendly billionaire Larry Ellison. Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press

'60 Minutes' announced the last-minute scheduling change less than three hours before the show was set to air. X/60Minutes

However, reports on Sunday night suggest Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief at CBS, flexed her muscle to yank the segment off the air with just three hours notice.

60 Minutes journalist Sharyn Alfonsi sent an email on Sunday stating that Weiss “spiked our story” and that the motivation was a political decision, not an editorial call, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The email was posted in full on X by CNN Media Analyst Brian Stelter, with Alfonsi writing that the team had asked Weiss to discuss her 11th-hour call to pull the segment, but “she did not afford us that courtesy/opportunity.”

Alfonsi reportedly sent the email to fellow correspondents Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, and Anderson Cooper.

“Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices. It is factually correct,” she wrote, noting that if the standard for airing a story became the government agreeing to be interviewed, the network would lose its editorial control. “We go from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer for the state,” Alfonsi wrote.

Here's the text of Sharyn Alfonsi's memo about "corporate censorship" and a "betrayal of the most basic tenet of journalism:"



News Team,



Thank you for the notes and texts. I apologize for not reaching out earlier.



I learned on Saturday that Bari Weiss spiked our story, INSIDE… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 22, 2025

Puck journalist Dylan Byers suggested the CECOT segment reflected “very negatively” on the Trump administration. “The admin had declined to comment,” Byers posted on X. “Bari Weiss saw segment on Friday and, I’m told, decided to hold it.”

Byers also disputed the official statement CBS gave to him that the piece needed additional reporting, quoting a “very well-placed source” who said, “It did not need additional reporting. It went through every layer of fact-checking and was reviewed by all the lawyers.”

Semaphor’s Max Tani also posted that Weiss “had concerns” about the CECOT piece airing on 60 Minutes. “The network decided to hold the segment pending, among other things, comment or an interview with White House officials next year,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

'60 Minutes' Correspondents, Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, and Anderson Cooper. CBS Photo Archive/Jai Lennard/CBS News via Getty Images

Inmates at the Counter-Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT) mega-prison in El Salvador, where the Trump administration has been sending undocumented people. MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images

The New York Times’ Michael Grynbaum claimed that Weiss suggested the CECOT piece needed an interview with Stephen Miller, the White House’s deputy chief of staff for policy, who has been outspoken about increasing ICE raids and deportations.

Grynbaum posted on X on Sunday that Weiss gave Miller’s contact details to 60 Minutes staff.

Weiss responded to the Times by stating her job is to make sure all the stories 60 Minutes airs are the best they can be.

“Holding stories that aren’t ready for whatever reason—that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices—happens every day in every newsroom," she said. “I look forward to airing this important piece when it’s ready.”

Deportees are being shipped to CECOT in El Salvador. Alex Peña/Getty Images

A teaser for the segment has been deleted from 60 Minutes’ social media accounts, but is circulating elsewhere. The video shows chilling scenes from the Trump administration’s deportations earlier this year.

“It began as soon as the planes landed,” Alfonsi is heard saying. “The deportees thought they were headed from the U.S. back to Venezuela, but instead they were shackled, paraded in front of cameras and delivered to CECOT, the notorious maximum security prison in El Salvador, where they told 60 Minutes they endured four months of hell."

Why did CBS deleted this promo and cancel this from airing in full? pic.twitter.com/gZhwOHyLhy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 22, 2025

Alfonsi’s leaked email stated that 60 Minutes had approached the White House, the State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security for comment to include in their story.

“Government silence is a statement, not a VETO,” she wrote in the email obtained by Stelter. “Their refusal to be interviewed is a tactical maneuver designed to kill the story. If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient.”

Her memo stated that the 60 Minutes team “have a moral and professional obligation to the sources who entrusted us with their stories. Abandoning them now is a betrayal of the most basic tenet of journalism: giving voice to the voiceless.”

She signed off, “We are trading 50 years of ‘Gold Standard’ reputation for a single week of political quiet. I care too much about this broadcast to watch it be dismantled without a fight.”

'60 Minutes' correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reacts in conversation with José Andrés, Chef, Humanitarian & Founder, World Central Kitchen during 2022 Texas Conference For Women at Austin Convention Center on November 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Texas Conferenc

As part of her memo, Alfonsi referenced a previous 60 Minutes segment that had been spiked.

In 1995, Jeffrey Wigand, a former employee at tobacco company Brown & Williamson, provided information to 60 Minutes involving claims his company had hidden the health risks of their cigarettes.

However, the network’s lawyers feared if they covered the story it may lead to a billion-dollar lawsuit from the cigarette company and potential brand damage ahead of a potential sale of CBS.

The Wall Street Journal went on to break the story, with 60 Minutes instead running a watered-down version of the incident. The scandal became the subject of the 1999 Al Pacino/Russell Crowe movie The Insider.

Alfonsi wrote, “CBS spiked the Jeffrey Wigand interview due to legal concerns, nearly destroying the credibility of this broadcast. It took years to recover from that ‘low point.’ By pulling this story to shield an administration, we are repeating that history, but for political optics rather than legal ones.”

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a rally at the Rocky Mount Event Center on December 19, 2025 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In July this year, Trump scored a major victory over the iconic current affairs show.

Paramount Global paid $16 million to Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle what was originally a $20 billion lawsuit over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.

Trump was unhappy with the editing of Harris’ answer on Israel’s war in Gaza, claiming it amounted to distortion, although CBS said it had followed standard journalistic ethics when editing for timing reasons.

As part of the result, the two sides also agreed that “in the future, 60 Minutes will release transcripts of interviews with eligible U.S. presidential candidates after such interviews have aired, subject to redactions as required for legal or national security concerns."

After the lawsuit was resolved, Paramount completed its merger with David Ellison’s Skydance.

Sunday’s 60 Minutes interference comes as Paramount, who own CBS, is involved in a billion-dollar battle to own Warner Bros. Discovery.

Inmates at the Counter-Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT) mega-prison in El Salvador, where the Trump administration has been sending undocumented people. MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images

Paramount made a hostile, all-cash approach for the entire Warner Bros. business of $108.4 billion, on Dec. 8 at $30 a share. Netflix, meanwhile, had already agreed to take its Studios and HBO Max streaming platform for $72 billion, a deal that executives at Warner still believe is the better offer.

As of last week, the Warner board recommended that shareholders reject the Paramount bid, orchestrated by Chief Executive David Ellison and his father, Larry, a friend of President Donald Trump.