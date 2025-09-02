Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I think I speak for many of us when I say that the work-from-home life (especially as a freelancer) can be both a blessing and a curse. It is, of course, nice to be able to skip an office commute, but sometimes, the motivation to actually work isn’t always there while at home. Whether it’s getting distracted by social media or fighting the urge to turn on my latest Netflix binge, The Hunting Wives, I realized it was time to look for something to help me stay focused during the day.

I’m a huge lover of plant medicine, so I look for natural supplements powered by botanicals rather than going the pharmaceutical route. I discovered that my favorite herbal apothecary, Anima Mundi, stocks a key product that really helps get the job done (literally). Cerebrum is Anima Mundi’s brain–boosting tonic that helps enhance cognitive function without the side effects associated with stimulants like caffeine.

“At Anima Mundi, we created Cerebrum as a synergy of some of the most revered nootropic herbs and mushrooms we’ve worked with over the years—plants we deeply trust for their ability to support mental clarity and emotional balance,” says master herbalist and Anima Mundi founder Adriana Ayales.

Nootropics are natural or synthetic substances that may enhance cognitive functions like focus, memory, learning capacity, and mental clarity. “Herbal nootropics offer a gentle, sustainable approach, working with the brain’s natural chemistry to support optimal performance while protecting against the impacts of stress and aging,” she explains. “Unlike many synthetic ‘smart drugs,’ which may carry risks of side effects or dependency, botanical nootropics—such as those found in Cerebrum—act in harmony with the body, promoting clarity, adaptability, and long-term neurological resilience.”

Anima Mundi Apothecary Cerebrum Brain Tonic Cerebrum, specifically, contains a host of herbal ingredients that zero in on all the parts of my brain that need to chill and focus. Brahmi is a star ingredient and what Ayales describes as the “jewel within Ayurveda.” It’s been used for centuries to enhance memory, focus, and emotional balance. It’s also a powerful brain-boosting adaptogen that supports other systems in the body, including hormonal balance, immunity, and digestion. Shop At Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping

The formula also contains Lion’s Mane, an adaptogen mushroom, which has also been shown to support the nervous system and healthy cognitive function. It also has unique properties that make it perfect for daily consumption. “Lion’s Mane is a remarkable medicinal mushroom because it stimulates the production of nerve growth factor (NGF)—a unique protein essential for the growth, repair, and maintenance of neurons,” Ayales says. “NGF acts like a master signal, telling nerve cells when to sprout new branches, strengthen connections, and regenerate damaged tissue.”

To round out the formula, it also contains Ginkgo, another mental clarity-enhancing herb, Gotu Kola (aka centella asiatica), and rosemary. Gotu Kola, which you may have heard of already because it’s used a lot in Korean skincare for its calming properties, provides more health benefits than you may think. Ayales says that modern research now confirms what ancient healers already knew—it supports neuronal repair, dendrite growth, and improved circulation to the brain, enhancing memory, focus, and mental clarity.

Anima Mundi Apothecary The Mind Energizing Brain Tonic I love taking this formula on days when I know I’m going to be stressed about my to-do list or when I have a tight deadline. In fact, I took a dose with some water before I sat down to write this, and it’s taken me half the time it usually would have to finish it. The effects are subtle, but now that I take it often, I find it easier to dive into projects and actually complete them than when I don’t. See At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

For me, the best part about going the herbal support route is that it provides more “long game” effects. Studies suggest that adaptogens can be powerful allies in helping ease stress, but they’re still working, even on days I don’t take them. I’ve noticed that my moods and stress levels are generally calmer, and if I do get stressed, I can tackle it with more of a solution-based mindset rather than becoming a ball of anxiety like I used to.

This is purely anecdotal, of course, but there is research out there to support the effectiveness of herbal nootropics and adaptogens. Ayales explained it perfectly: Formulas like Cerebrum don’t just give you a short burst of energy; they’re designed to enhance brain health over time.

“Heroes like Gotu Kola and Lion’s Mane support neuroplasticity, the brain’s innate ability to forge and strengthen new pathways,” she explains. “The result is not just a spark of sharper focus in the moment, but the cultivation of enduring cognitive vitality that deepens with time.”

MORE FROM SCOUTED: