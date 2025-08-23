Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Creatine has been a staple in bodybuilding circles for decades, but during the last couple of years, it’s evolved from gym bro hero to rising wellness star. From barbells to biohacking, creatine is having a moment. Once pigeonholed as a supplement to help bodybuilders bulk up, creatine is now being recognized for its broader health benefits, from boosting cognitive performance to offering metabolic support. As the buzzy longevity discourse becomes more mainstream and GLP-1 medications reshape weight loss narratives, this humble amino acid compound is finally getting the praise it deserves.

Backed by decades of research, creatine is one of the most studied (yet misunderstood) supplements on the market. Experts across functional and traditional medicine are now helping to set the record straight, debunking myths about kidney damage, hair loss, and weight gain and highlighting creatine’s role in brain health, energy production, and healthy aging.

What is creatine?

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound derived from amino acids, stored in your muscles, brain, and gut. Your body produces about one gram per day, mainly after eating protein. While creatine-rich foods like red meat and fish provide some, it’s hard to meet the recommended three to five grams per day from diet alone.

Creatine’s main job is helping your body make ATP (adenosine triphosphate), aka cellular energy. This is especially crucial during short, intense bursts of activity—think sprinting or lifting heavy weights. When your ATP stores deplete, creatine helps replenish them so you can keep pushing harder.

Debunking dated creatine myths

So why has creatine only recently entered the wellness zeitgeist? Some experts point to shifting attitudes—especially among women—toward strength training, muscle maintenance, and the fear of bulking up.

“There’s a common misconception that creatine will make women gain weight and ‘bulk up,’” says Dr. Wendy Myers, ND, FDN-P, NC, CHHC. “While athletes take creatine to support muscle growth, they also have to actively train their muscles while consuming excess calories to see any bulk appear.”

She adds, “Creatine’s role in muscle performance is its ability to bring energy to your muscle cells so you can train harder—much the same way creatine brings energy to your brain cells. But unless you’re actively trying to build muscle, creatine alone won’t add any extra bulk to your body.”

In short, you won’t turn into a bodybuilder just by taking creatine alone.

Dave Asprey, biohacking expert, author, and founder of Upgrade Labs, agrees. While he acknowledges that some people might experience mild water retention—especially during a “loading phase” of 20 to 25 grams daily for five to seven days—it’s not likely to affect the scale unless you’re taking unusually high doses.

“Some people experience minor water retention if they do a loading phase, but it’s not necessary,” says Asprey. “I find it’s just as effective to skip the loading phase and start at a maintenance dose (three to five grams per day).”

The benefits of creatine

Sure, creatine supports muscle strength and performance—but its benefits go way beyond the gym.

“It’s true that it improves physical strength, power, and performance, but newer studies are revealing that creatine does more than just help you in the gym,” says Asprey. “Creatine can enhance memory, improve your mood, strengthen your bones, help you control your glucose, and even protect your heart. Creatine may also be beneficial for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.”

Dr. Myers adds that creatine can be especially beneficial for women, who tend to have lower natural levels of it compared to men.

“New research shows [creatine] could be one of the most important tools for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, and postpartum recovery,” she explains. “Creatine improves energy metabolism in the brain, which can have several positive downstream effects, including protecting against neurodegeneration, improving focus, enhancing memory, and supporting overall mental stamina.”

What to look for in a creatine supplement

Most experts seem to agree that creatine is generally safe, well-studied, and widely available. Still, it’s smart to check with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement—especially if you have a pre-existing condition.

Like any supplement, not all creatine is created equal. “Creatine monohydrate is clinically proven, effective, and safe for most people at three to five milligrams a day,” says Sahar Berjis, RD, MPH, dietitian and CEO of Inner Health & Wellness. She recommends looking for formulas that are third-party tested, micronized (for better absorption and fewer stomach issues), and have minimal ingredients (“The fewer the ingredients, the better,” she says.)

The best creatine supplements

Whether you’re lifting weights or just trying to lift brain fog, creatine could be the missing link in your wellness routine. It’s not just for gym bros anymore—and it never should’ve been. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite creatine supplements.

