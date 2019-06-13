Anita Hill Says She Could See Herself Voting for Biden Over Trump

Anita Hill hasn’t ruled out supporting Joe Biden in 2020 just yet. When asked in an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell about whether she would consider voting for Biden if he became the Democratic nominee, Hill answered: “Of course I could.”

Hill, who has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with Biden’s handling of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings, said she doubted her words had a big impact on the former vice president’s popularity as a presidential candidate, Politico reports. “I’m not sure that anything I said has hurt Joe Biden’s campaign,” Hill said. Biden has publicly taken responsibility for the way Hill was treated during her 1991 testimony against Thomas, when, as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he allowed her to face tough questioning on her sexual harassment allegations by an all-male panel. But Hill has said she’ll only feel satisfied when she sees “real change and real accountability and real purpose.” Despite her criticism of Biden, however, Hill told Mitchell she does not mean to morally equate him with Trump.