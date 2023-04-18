CHEAT SHEET
Ankle Injury Derailed Frank Ocean’s Widely Panned Coachella Set: Reports
Frank Ocean suffered an ankle injury before his widely panned Coachella performance this weekend, reports said, forcing him to change up his production drastically. Ocean came out more than an hour after his scheduled start time wearing slippers and sat for much of the set—which music magazine Rolling Stone reports may have been a decision forced by the star’s injury. The highly anticipated show, which was his first in six years, disappointed fans who were expecting an elaborate production—which apparently at one point was set to include an ice skating rink. TMZ reports Ocean’s ankle injury happened during a bicycle accident while on the Coachella grounds just days before the set.