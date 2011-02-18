Ann Coulter Backs Her Chris Christie Prediction for 2012
In her return to MSNBC, Ann Coulter stood by her prediction that "her love" Chris Christie is the only Republican who can beat President Obama in 2012. Surprisingly, Coulter also agreed with Lawrence O'Donnell that Sarah Palin shouldn't run in 2012.
