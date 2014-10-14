Ann Romney: ‘Done’ With White House Run

Ann Romney dispelled any thoughts of another Mitt Romney run for president. “Done. Completely,” she said Tuesday. “Not only Mitt and I are done, but the kids are done. Done. Done. Done.” Romney quashed talk of any potential campaigns during the launch of her new medical center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The Ann Romney Center for Neurological Diseases will serve as a research facility for Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Lou Gehrig’s disease (known as ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and brain tumor treatments. Romney herself has MS and has been open about her struggle with the disorder. “You get on the Internet and it scares the living daylights out of you,” she said of her initial research into her MS diagnosis. She hopes to raise $50 million for the new center. “If we really are starting to make some progress, it will be easier and easier to raise the money,” she said. The Romneys have donated to the center, but they have not disclosed the amount.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10