John Mulaney’s Ex-Wife Opens Up About Mental Breakdown

Comedian John Mulaney’s ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, has revealed that as their six-year marriage splintered she was hospitalized for “depression, self-harm, and severe suicidal ideation.” In an essay for Elle about the death of her beloved French bulldog Petunia, the artist says her doctors asked her to make a list of her reasons for living. “Petunia was the one and only thing on that list,” she said. Mulaney asked Tendler for a divorce in May 2021 after he was discharged from rehab. Months later, actress Olivia Munn gave birth to their child.
