Anna Wintour Likes Hillary for President

To get the role, you have to look the part—and according to Anna Wintour, Hillary Clinton and her pantsuits would be a good fit for the White House in 2016.

Wintour publicly showed her support for both Clinton and the man behind many of her notable designs on Monday night at the official opening of the “Oscar de la Renta: American Icon” fashion exhibition at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

“[Hillary] always looked entirely appropriate wherever she was and nearly always in Oscar,” Wintour said on Monday. The exhibition in Little Rock puts many memorable pieces of de la Renta’s work on display, including designs worn by Laura Bush and Nancy Reagan. Most notable, however, is the legendary teal pantsuit Clinton wore when she was sworn in as senator.

Wintour then dangled the carrot: “It's anyone's guess what the next chapter will be for this extraordinary woman," she said. "I can only hope that all of you here in Little Rock will be celebrating her come November 2016."

The Vogue editor's strong political ties have certainly been influential in the past. She has been a public supporter of President Barack Obama and was one of his top reelection fundraisers -- and earlier this year, she hired from within the DNC. [Washington Post]