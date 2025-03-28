Anna Wintour Reveals the Most Influential Couple in Fashion

Actress and model Jenny McCarthy, who endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2024, said she’s switching to a carnivore diet after she “almost died” being a vegan. The 52-year-old, who is also a well-known anti-vaxxer, revealed on Maria Menounos’ Heal Squad podcast Tuesday that she became “very ill” after following the vegan diet. “I tried vegan and I almost died. I became so ill. I was exhausted and fatigued. I was a mess.” Veganism revolves around eating plants, grains, nuts and fruits, abstaining from any food that comes from animals, such as honey, meat, eggs, and dairy. McCarthy claimed that this carbohydrate-heavy diet plan was making her feel like she was “literally dying.” She is also allergic to soy, which many vegans gravitate to as a source of protein. As a result, she decided to make the switch to the “zero carb” carnivore diet. Harvard Health states that a carnivore diet “only allows consumption of meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, fish, some dairy products, and water,” excluding all fruits, grains, vegetables, seeds, legumes, and nuts. The actress has also spoken out about her belief that vaccines may cause autism, a claim which has been debunked by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2007, she revealed that her autistic son, Evan, was diagnosed with autism when he was three-years-old. While McCarthy has moved to soften her stance on vaccines over the years, she and former New Kids on the Block husband Donnie Wahlberg have appeared on anti-vax programs in the past including The Highwire.
