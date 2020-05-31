Anna Wintour: Joe Biden Should Pick a Woman of Color as Vice President—and ‘Do It Soon’
Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, has said that Joe Biden should choose a woman of color to be his vice president. “He must surround himself with the best and the brightest minds who represent all of America, and that means he should choose a woman of color to be his vice president, and he should do it soon,” Wintour wrote in a Vogue.com editorial Sunday. “What an important symbol she will be for a country that is long and tragically overdue for new leadership.”
In a strongly worded article, Wintour decried Donald Trump as “a disgraceful president who seems capable only of vile statements of hate, of stoking our divisions, and turning Americans against one another.” Wintour praised Biden for speaking with “feeling and empathy about the death of George Floyd, “but he has to do more,” she added. Wintour said this had been “a heartbreaking weekend, with scenes of chaos and brutality that have been painful to witness.”
Voting Trump out of office wasn’t enough, Wintour added. Violence against black people is a “shared national tragedy,” and the need for change “should fall especially on those of us who enjoy incredible privileges; we need to listen and learn and take action to ensure social justice and basic human rights for people of color in this country.” Calling November “the election of our lifetimes,” Wintour urged her readers to register to vote: “Make your voices heard.”