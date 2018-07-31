Anna Wintour Staying at Vogue ‘Indefinitely,’ Condé Nast Says

CHEAT SHEET
A spokesperson for Condé Nast told The Daily Beast Tuesday that Anna Wintour will stay “indefinitely” in her role as Vogue’s infamous editor-in-chief, despite rumors that she may leave after the iconic September issue. “Anna Wintour is an incredibly talented and creative leader whose influence is beyond measure,” Conde Nast CEO Bob Sauerberg said in a statement. “She is integral to the future of our company's transformation and has agreed to work with me indefinitely in her role as editor-in-chief, Vogue and artistic director of Condé Nast.” The New York Times reports that two of Vogue’s top staffers—the magazine’s fashion director and executive fashion editor—have recently announced their departure, and that some have taken this as a sign that Wintour will soon follow suit. The rumors only grew after Wintour gave Beyonce “unprecedented control” over the cover of Vogue’s September issue, widely regarded as the most important cover of the year. Wintour, however, has given no indication that she will depart any time soon.