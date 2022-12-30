Anna Wintour: Vivienne Westwood Was ‘Innovative, Influential Iconoclast’
‘THE HEART OF IT ALL’
Dame Anna Wintour has paid fulsome tribute to iconic British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, whose death, aged 81, was announced Thursday. “Dame Vivienne Westwood was an extraordinary talent: an innovative and influential designer, and an iconoclast who pursued every belief and passion with a rare fervor,” Wintour, editor in chief of U.S. Vogue and Global Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast, said in a statement sent to The Daily Beast. “One of my very favorite Costume Institute shows, Anglomania, celebrated British fashion, but really it was a celebration of Vivienne. She was at the heart of it all, the designer that every single designer wanted to meet at the Gala. She was a provocateur, and one with a deep understanding of what made her homeland tick: that peculiarly British blend of history, class, sex, Romanticism, and tradition, which she worked up into the most magical and imaginative of clothes.”