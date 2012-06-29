Annan 'Optimistic' On Syria Talks

CHEAT SHEET
Haven’t we gone through this before? Kofi Annan, special envoy to Syria for the United Nations and the Arab Leauge, said Friday that he was “optimistic” that crisis talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday would produce “an acceptable result.” Russia is once again blocking a plan by proposing amendments refusing to support the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and the U.S., Britain, and France rejected the changes. Assad said Thursday that Syria will not accept any foreign interventions that seek to end the 16-month-old uprising against him.