Stabbing on Set of Anne Hathaway Movie Filming Outside London

A crew member on Anne Hathaway’s latest film was stabbed on set, shutting down production, according to reports from the Hertfordshire Mercury. The production, a remake of the Roald Dahl classic The Witches, was filming at Warner Bros. studios outside London when the stabbing occurred. The crew member was rushed to a hospital, but the status of the victim has yet to be released. “I can confirm that there was an isolated workplace incident at the Warner Bros. studio production facility and the police are now handling the matter,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that a man was arrested in connection to the stabbing and is currently in police custody. “One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance,” a spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said. “A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody... It is believed the men are known to each other.”