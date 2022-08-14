Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support After Organ Match ID’d
FAREWELL
Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, following an organ donation recipient match, according to her representatives. The 53-year-old actress was declared legally dead on Friday, though she still had a heartbeat at that point. The withdrawal of life support comes nine days after Heche’s fiery Los Angeles car crash, with dozens of firefighters called to extinguish the blaze that engulfed her and her car after she rammed it into the side of a Mar Vista residence. The crash left Heche fighting for her life with a “severe anoxic brain injury,” a spokesperson said in the aftermath. The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday that narcotics, including cocaine, were found in her blood, but detectives closed their investigation on the incident after her legal death.