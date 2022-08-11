Cocaine Reportedly Found in Anne Heche’s Blood After Fiery Crash

Anne Heche was driving under the influence of cocaine when she rammed her Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista residence last Friday, causing a blaze that destroyed the house and left the actress in a coma, law enforcement sources in Los Angeles told TMZ and the Los Angeles Times.

Investigators obtained a warrant to test Heche’s blood soon after the crash. They told TMZ that no alcohol had been detected, but that traces of fentanyl had shown up in the results, alongside the cocaine.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that a blood test came back positive for narcotics but further testing would be required to eliminate anything administered to the actress in the hospital. Fentanyl is sometimes used in pain-management medication.

On Thursday, TMZ said that Heche’s condition remained critical, with no improvement since she was transported to the hospital with severe burns. Less than an hour later, Deadline confirmed that Heche’s next project, a Lifetime movie called Girl In Room 13, remains on track for a September premiere.

A Venice wig salon owner who interacted with Heche less than half an hour before the crash told the Times earlier this week that the actress hadn’t appeared to be “speaking in cursive”—his term for being inebriated or in an altered state of consciousness.

The 53-year-old had seemed more like “a sweet little girl,” Richard Glass explained to the newspaper. At one point, he remembered, she had “grabbed” his face, cuddling it.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Wednesday that the case had been bumped up from a misdemeanor hit-and-run to a felony DUI. The change had been made, they said, after Lynne Mishele, the Mar Vista homeowner, reported suffering minor injuries while escaping from her burning house.

The investigation would remain ongoing “pending the blood result,” Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department told The New York Times that same day.

In a Thursday statement, the LAPD said that investigators were still gathering additional evidence, including “ final toxicology results” (emphasis theirs) and “medical records from both parties involved.”

“It is the intent of the investigating Detectives to present this case to the appropriate prosecuting office; the Los Angeles County District Attorney or the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office once all pertinent evidence has been gathered,” the department said, noting there was “no definite direction” yet as to which office would receive the case.