Annie Lennox Talks to Amanpour About HIV
Is the HIV/AIDS pandemic getting lost in the shuffle of the newest disease of the week? Singer/activist Annie Lennox sure thinks so. She told Christiane Amanpour that “it’s very difficult to have some kind of visual focus for [HIV/AIDS] if you have swine flu, you have bird flu, and everybody’s up in arms."
