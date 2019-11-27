Anonymous Author Pledges to Reveal Identity Before 2020 Election
The anonymous author who’s released a new book about their time inside the Trump administration may soon be unmasked. In a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session Tuesday evening, the unnamed author of A Warning pledged to reveal their identity before the 2020 election. So far, the writer of the book and last year’s New York Times op-ed has only been identified as a “senior Trump administration official.” The author told Redditors on Wednesday: “I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever. I am not afraid to use my own name to express concern about the current occupant of the Oval Office. Donald Trump has not heard the last of me. There is more to come.” The author, whose written answers were very liberally peppered with an overwrought sense of drama, added: “Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election.” The anonymous writer’s book was released last week.