Anonymous Claims to ID Ferguson Cop

The notorious hacking group Anonymous doesn’t think everyone has the right to stay anonymous. The “hactivists” followed through on threats to the Ferguson Police Department, and posted the name, a photograph, and a conversation belonging to the man they claim is the officer who shot Michael Brown. The police department denies that the man works for either St. Louis County or Ferguson police, but still refuses to identify the actual shooter. “Do not release more info on this random citizen,” the department said. “We only release suspect information after the investigation is complete and charges have been issued.” In response, Twitter suspended the Anonymous account. The social-media site declined to comment on its decision, but pointed to its published rules, which state: “You may not publish or post other people’s private and confidential information, such as credit-card numbers, street address, or Social Security/National Identity numbers, without their express authorization and permission.” Major media outlets are not disclosing the accused man’s name until it can be confirmed.
